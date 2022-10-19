Nora Fatehi Became A Victim Of Depression After Her Breakup With Angad Bedi!

Bollywood’s famous belly dancer and actress Nora Fatehi rules the hearts of people. Nora has made her mark in the industry within a very short time, but there was a time when she was a victim of depression. She even thought of leaving Bollywood.

According to a report, Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi have been in a serious relationship at one time. However, after some time both of them had a breakup. Not only this, Nora had accused the actor of cheating. It took a long time for Nora to come out of this breakup.

Nora had said- “All girls go through a breakup at least once in their life. It was a little difficult for me. I was broken, but this feeling really changed me a lot. She was sitting on the bench during the audition of the film ‘Bharat’ and suddenly started crying.” The actress further said- “I gave my audition between 200 to 300 people. Then I thought – Nora, wake up! where is your hunger There are thousands of people who are as talented as you, look good. You need to come back again. Suddenly, I got my lost confidence back.”

On the work front, Nora will soon be seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Thank God.’ In this film, she will be seen in the song ‘Manike.’ Not only this, these days Nora is judging the reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.’ Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar are also seen judging the show with her. Apart from this, Nora has done item numbers in films like Temper, Double Barrel, Kick 2, Loafer, Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Batla House, Marjaavaan.