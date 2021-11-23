Shraddha Arya Shares Unseen Glimpses From Her Engagement, Twirls With Husband Rahul Nagpal

Shraddha mesmerised one and all with her wedding outfits and for her engagement, she opted for a red and beige suit along with traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Rahul wore a blue and cream coloured ethnic wear.

Sharing the post, Shraddha wrote in the caption, “If you’re Married & you’re happy, Raise your hand !!! (clapping hands emojis) 😉 #ShraddhaAryaNagal.”

For the unversed, Shraddha and Rahul got hitched on November 16. She has been constantly sharing pictures on Instagram from her wedding ceremonies. Beginning with her mehendi and haldi ceremonies, Shraddha shared beautiful close-ups of her engagement ring. She was also shot enjoying with her girl gang during pre-wedding festivities.

Posting pictures from her wedding day, Shraddha wrote, “#JustMarried #ShraddhaAryaNagal.” In the pictures, she could be seen dressed in a maroon and golden lehenga along with traditional jewellery. Recently, sharing photos from their reception she had penned, “Commander and Mrs Nagal #RashInLove.” While Shraddha wore a greyish blue, heavily embroidered saree, Rahul sported a black suit.

Talking about Rahul Nagpal, a source revealed to a leading daily, “He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. Interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love.”

Shraddha Arya started her career in the acting industry as a contestant on India’s Best Cinestar’s Ki Khoj in 2004. The actress acted in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. In 2019, she was also seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her then-boyfriend, Alam Makkar. However, the two parted their ways soon after the show.