Delhi Crime Actress Shefali Shah Opens Up About School Bullying and Childhood Trauma

Acclaimed actress Shefali Shah, best known for her powerful performance in the web series Delhi Crime, recently spoke candidly about her childhood, revealing painful memories of bullying, body-shaming, and emotional struggles during her school years. In a heartfelt interview, the National Award–winning actor shared how these early experiences shaped her outlook on life and self-image.

Shefali Shah Recalls Being Bullied at School

In an interaction with one of the media houses, Shefali Shah revealed that her school years were far from happy. She recalled being repeatedly bullied and feeling isolated among her peers. “When you’re growing up, you’re generally told you’re not beautiful. I was bullied at school. No one liked me,” Shefali shared. The actress also revealed that one particular girl would physically hit her and mock her appearance.

She was even given a hurtful nickname related to her looks. Years later, when Shefali encountered the same person again, she said she felt pity rather than anger, reflecting her emotional growth over time. Shefali Shah also spoke openly about facing constant comments about her body and appearance while growing up. According to her, remarks suggesting she would look better if she were thinner left a lasting impact on her self-esteem.

She admitted that even today, she finds it difficult to accept compliments about her looks. “It’s very rare that I look at myself and think I look good,” she said, adding that she still struggles to believe it when people call her beautiful. Importantly, Shefali’s honesty sheds light on how deeply words can affect a person, especially during their formative years, an issue many people can relate to, regardless of age or profession.

Earlier, in 2023, Shefali Shah spoke to one of the media houses about a traumatic incident from her childhood. She revealed that she was molested while returning from school at a very young age. The actress recalled feeling scared and helpless at the time, especially because no one in the crowded area stepped in to support her. Shefali spoke about the incident to highlight how common such experiences are and how silence and lack of support often add to the trauma.