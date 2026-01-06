Pawan Singh’s Birthday Video Sparks Controversy After A Secret Woman Seen With Sindoor During Cake Cutting

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh turned 40 on January 5, and his birthday celebrations quickly became a hot topic on social media. While fans flooded the internet with wishes, several videos from the party went viral for all the wrong reasons. One particular clip has triggered widespread debate, criticism, and concern over the actor’s behavior toward a female co-star. In the viral footage, Pawan Singh can be seen celebrating his birthday with friends and colleagues.

Many people are feeding him cake, and the atmosphere appears festive. However, what caught netizens’ attention was a woman standing beside him, with sindoor visible in her hairline. According to social media users, the moment that sparked outrage was when the actor allegedly grabbed the woman’s hand and ate cake that was smeared on her fingers.

Viewers noted that the woman appeared uncomfortable during the incident but remained silent, possibly due to the crowd and public setting. The clip has since been widely shared, drawing mixed reactions online. The woman seen in the viral video is being identified as Bhojpuri actress Mahima Singh, who has recently worked with Pawan Singh. The two were last seen together in the song Bani Laika, which is described as bold and romantic.

Mahima Singh is also reportedly part of an upcoming Bhojpuri film with Pawan Singh, although the title of the project has not yet been announced. Following the video, social media platforms have been flooded with comments questioning the actor’s conduct, while others have defended it as a misunderstanding or an overreaction.

This is not the first time Pawan Singh has faced criticism for his behavior with female co-stars. In the past, he has been accused on social media of misbehaving with actresses such as Akshara Singh and Anjali Raghav. These incidents have repeatedly resurfaced during public appearances and promotional events. One of the most talked-about controversies involved Haryana dancer Anjali Raghav during a stage event.