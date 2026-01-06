Deepika Padukone Says Rom-Coms Need a Comeback, Admits Producers Are Hesitant

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has weighed in on the state of romantic comedies in Hindi cinema, saying the genre needs a revival even as she acknowledges the reluctance of producers to back such films right now. In a candid conversation about current trends in Bollywood, Deepika shared her perspective on why rom-coms have become less common and what it might take for the genre to make a successful return to mainstream cinema.

Deepika began by noting that romantic comedies were once a defining part of Bollywood’s identity. In the 1990s and early 2000s, films that blended humour with heartfelt romance dominated box offices and created several iconic on-screen pairings. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Hum Tum, audiences embraced stories filled with chemistry, light-hearted conflict and emotional warmth. For many viewers, those films not only entertained but also became cultural touchstones that defined relationships on screen.

According to Deepika, however, the current cinematic landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years. Filmmakers and studios have been focusing more on action thrillers, intense dramas and high-concept spectacles, leaving fewer opportunities for classic rom-com formats. She suggested that producers appear hesitant to take risks on stories that do not promise big returns or viral moments, a trend influenced by streaming platforms and changing audience preferences.

“The rom-com is a genre that has taken a backseat,” Deepika said, pointing out that while audiences still enjoy love stories, their tolerance for formulaic or predictable romantic comedies has declined. Instead, she explained, filmmakers are searching for fresh narratives that feel more layered and reflective of contemporary life. She described this transition as a natural evolution, but one that has left a gap in the types of films being made.

Deepika also addressed the commercial considerations that drive producers’ choices. With rising production costs and competition from international content, studios are understandably cautious about backing projects that might not deliver strong box office numbers. She acknowledged the success of films like Dhurandhar, which blended action, drama and romance in a commercially appealing package, but said that such examples are still rare and do not fully satisfy the appetite for genuine romantic comedies.

In her view, a rom-com reboot would require not only compelling scripts but also a willingness from producers to invest in stories that resonate emotionally rather than rely on spectacle. She highlighted that audiences today are more discerning and crave narratives that feel authentic, relatable and nuanced. “If the script is strong, people will come to theatres,” she said, emphasising that romance itself has not lost its appeal; it simply needs to be presented in a way that feels fresh and relevant.

Deepika also spoke about how rom-coms can serve as a counterbalance to the heavier genres dominating screens. Light-hearted films, she suggested, offer an escape and a chance to celebrate human connection through laughter and romance. Especially in times of uncertainty, audiences often find comfort in stories that uplift and entertain without intense emotional weight.

Her comments resonated with fans and industry insiders alike, many of whom shared nostalgia for classic rom-coms and expressed hope that the genre could return in new forms. Some pointed to recent successes in regional cinema and on streaming platforms as examples of storytelling that blends romance with humour and depth. These films, they said, show that audiences are still open to love stories when they are well crafted and performed with sincerity.

Deepika’s own career has included a range of genres, from action and drama to romance, and she has often excelled in projects that highlight relationship dynamics with emotional intelligence. Her views on the need for rom-coms to make a comeback reflect not just industry critique but a genuine belief in the genre’s enduring value.

She concluded by saying that while producers may currently err on the side of caution, the demand for romantic comedies has not disappeared. With the right stories and the right talent, Deepika believes the genre can reclaim its place in Bollywood and bring back the kind of joy and connection that made it so beloved in the first place.