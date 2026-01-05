Deepika Padukone Talks About ‘Disconnect’ From Ranveer, His Comment On Their ‘Chemistry’ Surfaces: Read Here!

Ranveer Singh’s comment about loving being united with his wife, Deepika Padukone, resurfaced amid her viral remark about feeling disconnected from him. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, fondly known as ‘DeepVeer,’ are once again dominating headlines. Celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most influential power couples, they frequently display affection publicly and voice mutual admiration and respect across personal and professional spaces. Almost inseparable, they became fan favourites.

However, Deepika recently recalled a phase when circumstances forced them to maintain distance. As her statement spread rapidly, Ranveer’s earlier, seemingly contradictory comment resurfaced, sparking fresh discussion, speculation, debate, curiosity, intrigue, reactions online.

Why Did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Keep Their Distance?

During the early phase of their relationship, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh often worked together in films like Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. Speaking to Pinkvilla in January 2026, Deepika recalled feeling “strange” when they stopped appearing as co-stars and had to consciously disconnect while working on separate projects, including Ranveer’s Gully Boy.

She said these emotions surfaced after Padmaavat, as by then they were almost sure about spending their lives together. Interestingly, nearly ten months after the film’s release, the couple got married. Reflecting on this professional separation, Deepika shared her thoughts during candid conversation with the portal there.

“He’s always been supportive of my work, and it’s actually a bit strange because when we met, we were doing films together, and then his first film post-Padmaavat was actually Gully Boy. So it felt different for me to be like ‘Okay, now you’re doing a film and I’m not in it’ and then, I had a release in which he wasn’t there. So it took some time to get used to that because our first interaction with each other was as co-stars. It took us a while to disconnect from that and be able to understand each other as actors, without being in that film.”

While working on different films, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also set clear professional boundaries on joint projects. During shoots, they avoid commuting together and keep their personal relationship out of the workplace. Deepika has explained that they stay in separate headspaces to concentrate on their individual performances as actors, not spouses. Amid these remarks about professional distance, Ranveer’s seemingly contradictory comment on their professional togetherness later emerged publicly afterward.

Ranveer Singh Opens Up About His On-Screen Collaboration with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh spoke about his love for collaborating with his wife, Deepika Padukone, in a November 2025 interview with Hindustan Times. He described their chemistry as “priceless,” saying its authenticity strongly connects with audiences. While Deepika has mentioned maintaining “distance” in their on-screen roles, Ranveer continues to openly support her achievements and their projects together. Speaking on this, Ranveer Singh said: “I love working with Deepika. Our on-screen chemistry is so natural. There’s an authenticity there that’s priceless. That really resonates with the audience.”

Ranveer reflected that every moment spent with Deepika on a film set was deeply significant. He said they had “only scratched the surface” of their potential as a team. Describing his wife as a “grounding presence,” he highlighted how her grace and poise balance his high-energy, “full-throttle” nature. He also shared his desire to explore more distant locations with Deepika during their shoots:

“When it was just me, the vibe was definitely playful and just really full-throttle hype mode. But with Deepika, there’s a grounding presence. She brings grace and poise that complements my energy…Together, we reflect two different traveller types and find interesting things to do in the city – as a couple.”