Is Global Punjabi Star Diljit Dosanjh Already Married And Have a Son? Read To Know About Your Favorite Singer

Diljit Dosanjh needs no introduction today. From humble beginnings in Punjab to becoming an international music and film icon, Diljit has carved a unique space for himself on the global stage. With millions of fans across the world and chart-topping songs to his credit, his professional journey is well documented. However, when it comes to his personal life, Diljit Dosanjh remains an enigma.

Is Diljit Dosanjh Married?

Questions like is Diljit Dosanjh married?, what is his wife’s name?, and does Diljit Dosanjh have children? are among the most searched queries on Google, yet the singer has never openly addressed them. On the occasion of his 42nd birthday on January 6, here’s a closer look at what is known, reported, and rumored about Diljit Dosanjh’s private life. Diljit Dosanjh was born into a modest family in Punjab.

According to Makhan Singh, the village head of Diljit’s childhood village, his father worked as a bus driver with Punjab Roadways. When Diljit was around 11 years old, he was sent to live with his maternal uncle, a phase that reportedly played a significant role in shaping his early life. Despite his global fame, Diljit has largely kept his family away from the public eye. The only family member he has ever introduced publicly is his mother, whom he brought on stage during a concert last year, an emotional moment that touched fans worldwide.

Diljit Dosanjh has never publicly confirmed that he is married. However, multiple reports over the years have claimed that the singer is, or was, married. According to friends quoted anonymously in media reports, Diljit Dosanjh has an Indo-American wife and a son, who reportedly live in the United States. A close friend was quoted as saying that Diljit is extremely private about his family, which is why very little verified information is available.

One of the media houses reported that Diljit Dosanjh’s wife’s name is Sandeep Kaur. A few years ago, a photo allegedly showing Diljit with his wife went viral on Reddit. In the image, the woman was seen wearing a red lehenga and bangles, while Diljit wore a red turban. Both were standing inside a Gurudwara with folded hands. However, Diljit never confirmed the authenticity of the photo. Several reports claim that Diljit Dosanjh has a son, though the singer has never acknowledged this publicly. Friends cited in interviews have stated that his wife and son reside in the US, while his parents continue to live in Ludhiana.