Arjun Bijlani Mourns Father-in-Law’s Death, Pens Emotional Note, “I Will Take Care of Neha and Ayan”

The beginning of 2026 brought heartbreaking news for television actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani. The family is grieving the sudden demise of Neha’s father and Arjun’s father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, who passed away on January 1, 2026, after suffering a stroke. Arjun Bijlani had travelled to Dubai with his wife Neha and their son Ayan to celebrate New Year when they received distressing news about his father-in-law’s declining health.

The actor immediately returned to India with his family. Sadly, despite medical efforts, Neha’s father could not survive. The loss has left Neha devastated, and Arjun Bijlani has also been deeply affected, as he shared a close and loving bond with his father-in-law. Taking to social media, Arjun Bijlani shared a series of emotional photos featuring himself, Neha, and their son Ayan, remembering his late father-in-law.

The pictures reflected the warmth and affection they shared as a family. Along with the photos, Arjun penned a heartfelt message that touched many hearts. He wrote, “Om Shanti Papa. Your words and teachings will always be with us. I will take full care of Neha and Ayan. Don’t worry. Love you always.” The post highlighted not only his grief but also the promise he made to his father-in-law—to stand by his daughter and grandson through every phase of life.

According to reports, Rakesh Chandra Swami, aged 73, suffered a sudden stroke at home. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and placed on ventilator support. Unfortunately, his condition did not improve, and he passed away shortly after. The suddenness of his demise has left the entire family in shock. As per a report by one of the media houses, a family member shared details about the tragic incident, saying that Rakesh Chandra Swami was perfectly healthy and was about to have dinner when he suddenly suffered a stroke.

The family had met Arjun and Neha just before they left for their vacation, making the loss even harder to process. “This is a sudden shock, and we are all still trying to recover from the situation,” the family member was quoted as saying. Following Arjun Bijlani’s emotional post, fans and colleagues from the television industry flooded the comments section with condolence messages, offering strength and prayers to the grieving family.