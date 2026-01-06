Kartik Aaryan Dating ‘Underage’ Girl? His Goa Vacation Pics Trigger Buzz

Actor Kartik Aaryan has once again found himself at the centre of dating speculation after pictures and videos from his recent Goa getaway began circulating on social media. The visuals, which show the actor enjoying what appears to be a relaxed holiday, have sparked rumours about a possible romantic connection with a woman identified online as Karina Kubiliute. While neither Kartik nor the woman in question has commented on the chatter, the internet has been quick to read between the lines.

The buzz began after Kartik shared glimpses from his Goa vacation on social media. The photos showed him soaking in the sun, spending time by the beach, and enjoying quiet moments away from his otherwise packed professional schedule. Fans were initially focused on his laid-back holiday mood, but it did not take long for eagle-eyed followers to notice similarities between Kartik’s posts and those shared by Karina Kubiliute. From matching locations to similar backgrounds, social media users began piecing together what they believed were clues suggesting the two were vacationing together.

Soon, side-by-side comparisons of pictures started doing the rounds, with fans pointing out identical beach settings, similar seating areas, and overlapping timelines. This fuelled speculation that Kartik and Karina were spending time together in Goa, leading to widespread rumours about a possible relationship. The actor’s fan pages amplified the discussion, and the mystery surrounding Karina’s identity only added to the intrigue.

Karina Kubiliute, who is reportedly a model and social media personality, has maintained a relatively low public profile compared to Bollywood celebrities. Her social media accounts saw a surge in attention following the rumours, with curious fans scrutinising her posts for further hints. However, there has been no confirmation from her side either, and all assumptions so far remain speculative.

Kartik Aaryan, known for keeping his personal life largely private, has often been linked to co-stars and friends in the past. From on-screen chemistry translating into off-screen rumours to casual public appearances sparking dating theories, the actor has frequently made headlines for his perceived love life. Yet, he has also repeatedly stated in interviews that he prefers to let his work do the talking and avoids addressing personal rumours unless absolutely necessary.

At present, Kartik is riding high on a successful phase in his career. With multiple films lined up and a strong fan following, his professional journey continues to be closely watched. His Goa trip, by all accounts, seemed to be a brief break before he returns to work commitments. Whether the holiday was purely personal downtime or something more is something only the actor can clarify.

The dating rumours highlight a familiar pattern in celebrity culture, where even a simple vacation can quickly become a talking point. In Kartik’s case, the absence of any official statement has allowed speculation to grow unchecked. For now, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that the actor is in a relationship with Karina Kubiliute, and all claims remain unverified.

As of now, Kartik Aaryan has not responded to the rumours, choosing silence over clarification. Until either party addresses the speculation, the Goa getaway remains just that, a holiday that has inadvertently set the internet buzzing. Whether this chapter fades away like many celebrity rumours before it, or leads to a confirmation later, remains to be seen.