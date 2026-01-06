Is Kartik Aaryan Dating a Teen? Viral Beach Photos With Mystery Girl Spark Buzz: See Here!

Kartik Aaryan has once again grabbed the spotlight for his personal life. Recently, viral photos of him at a Goa beach with a mystery girl have become the latest gossip in town. The Bollywood heartthrob never misses a chance to make his female fans swoon, whether with his charm, looks, or acting prowess. Over the years, Kartik’s personal life has frequently made headlines. His dating stints with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, along with his rumored link-up with co-star Sreeleela, have kept the media and fans buzzing. Now, the actor is back in the news as these new beachside pictures circulate widely on social media. Fans and media alike are curious to know more about this mystery girl and the story behind these latest snapshots.

Is Kartik Aaryan Dating a Teen? Beach Photos with a Mystery Girl Spark Dating Rumours

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying a vacation in Goa. A few hours ago, he shared a relaxed picture on his social media, set against a picturesque seaside backdrop. The photo quickly caught attention when netizens noticed a teenager, reportedly from Greece, in the same location. The sighting sparked a buzz on a Reddit thread, as images of a woman named Karina Kubiliute from the exact spot began circulating online.

The loungers, the setup, and even the towel arrangement all mirrored the photo shared by Kartik. It didn’t take long for the image to go viral, with netizens speculating a romantic connection between Kartik and Karina Kubiliute, suggesting he might not be traveling alone. However, Kartik has yet to respond to the rumors, and there’s no official confirmation of him dating Karina Kubiliute.

People will have to wait a little longer to find out if the rumours are true. Social media users have been reacting, with some noting that the actor previously followed Karina online but unfollowed her once the speculations surfaced, fueling the buzz even further.

Kartik Aaryan: A Look at His Past Relationships

Kartik Aaryan’s love life has often grabbed headlines, with rumours linking him to Sara Ali Khan. The pair were reportedly together for several years before parting ways. Known for keeping his personal life private, Kartik never confirmed or denied the dating speculations. Sara also maintained the same discretion, though during a KWK episode, she mentioned that staying friends with an ex isn’t easy—a comment that apparently upset Kartik.

Besides Sara Ali Khan, Kartik was reportedly linked to Jhanvi Kapoor, though those reports were never confirmed. He was also rumored to have dated Ananya Panday, his co-star in the recent film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Later, speculation arose about him dating Sreeleela, his co-star in Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, but he consistently denied any such relationship.

On the professional front, as of late 2025, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the Hindi romantic‑comedy film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which released in theatres on 25 December 2025 opposite Ananya Panday.