Dharmendra Seen Driving A Speedboat With ‘Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai’ In The Background, Fans Are Mesmerized

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has turned 89, but even at this stage of his life, his energy and passion are amazing. Even at this age, he does not miss any opportunity to surprise his fans and is taking good care of his fitness even at this age. Sometimes he is seen swimming and exercising in the gym. Now, Dharmendra was seen driving a speedboat, the video of which has surfaced.

Seeing this amazing style of Dharmendra, fans have become his admirers and are showering a lot of love on him. Fans say that this form of the actor is very inspiring, and everyone gets inspired by seeing him. In the video shared on the internet, Dharmendra is seen driving a speedboat, and the song playing along is ‘Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai’.

Let us tell you that Dharmendra has shared this video on his Instagram account, and wrote, ‘Friends, I am going to meet the lovely person Bikram in his yacht. It was a very thrilling and happy journey.’ In this video, a fan has written, ‘Uncle, keep enjoying like this, it feels very good.’ Another comment is, ‘My own Dharam ji, live long.’

One user has written, ‘May you always keep smiling, stay happy…this is my prayer to God. Love you paaji.’ One fan has commented, ‘The same style..the same status..the same enthusiasm..the same liveliness..which has been useless for 50 years, you are not 90, you are 19, Dharam ji.’ Earlier, Dharmendra had shared another video of his, in which he was seen doing Shayari.