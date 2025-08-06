Did You Know Dilip Joshi And Munmun Dutta Were Co-stars Even Before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Watch Here!

Before they became Jethalal and Babita, Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta shared screen space in another show, and this old video of him shouting at her is unmissable.

Jethalal and Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have won the hearts of audiences across the country. Played by Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta, the duo became household names through the popular sitcom. While most fans believe this was their first on-screen collaboration, only a few know that Dilip and Munmun had actually shared screen space even before their journey on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began.

Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta’s On-Screen Journey Began Here

Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta once shared screen space in a sitcom called Hum Sab Baraati, which premiered on Zee TV on April 4, 2004. The show, which gained popularity at the time, revolved around a quirky family that specialized in organizing weddings. Dilip Joshi played the role of Nathu Mehta, while Munmun Dutta portrayed Mithi Bhouji. The ensemble cast also included well-known names like Dinyar Contractor, Sulabha Arya, Bhavana Balsavar, Tiku Talsania, and others.

Recently, a clip from the show has resurfaced online and is going viral across social media platforms. This video is truly jaw-dropping, as it shows Jethalal shouting at Babita for the very first time. In the clip, Nathu appears to be acting as a coordinator, while Mithi is seen giving an audition.

Internet Buzzes Over Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta’s Clip

Mithi confidently delivers the dialogue while reading from a book, “Namaskar. Aaj mai kitni khush hu ki meri shaadi Amar se ho gayi hai. Jisse mai pyaar karti hu. Apna devta maanti hu. Aur muje pyaar bhara ghar…(Greetings. I am very happy today that I got married to Amar, whom I love and consider him my god. I need a house full of love…).

As Mithi delivers the dialogue in a flat tone, Nathu loses his patience and interrupts her. He says: “Tum samachaar padh rahi ho? Kirdaar kya bataya aapko maine. Choti bahu kya kaam karti hai news channel mai samachar padne ka? (Are you reading the news? Didn’t I inform you about a character? Will the younger daughter-in-law read news on news channel?)”

A short clip from the show has gone viral, surprising many fans who didn’t know Munmun Dutta and Dilip Joshi had worked together before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Interestingly, reports also suggest that it was Joshi who recommended Munmun for the popular sitcom.