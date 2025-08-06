Hansika Motwani Deletes Wedding Photos Amid Separation Rumours

It seems all is not well between Hansika Motwani and her husband Sohael Khaturiya. The actor recently deleted all photos from her 2022 destination wedding, held at the regal Mundota Fort near Jaipur, from her Instagram profile—fueling strong speculation that the couple may be headed for a separation.

Hansika, who began her career as a child actor in Koi Mil Gaya (2003) alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, transitioned into a lead heroine with a successful run in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Some of her major hits include Desamuduru (2007), Kantri (2008), Maska (2009), Mappillai and Engeyum Kadhal (both 2011).

In 2022, she tied the knot with Sohael, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and textile business owner, in a grand wedding that was turned into a Hotstar series titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. The series drew considerable attention, not least because of Sohael’s past—he was earlier married to Rinky Bajaj, reportedly a close friend of Hansika.

In the show, Hansika had addressed backlash over the relationship:

“Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault… this was the price I paid for being a celebrity.”

Now, with Sohael’s Instagram account locked private since 2023 and reports suggesting the couple has been living separately since July, fans are left speculating about the future of their marriage. While no formal statement has been issued by either party, Hansika is said to have moved back to her mother’s home.

The sudden deletion of all wedding memories from her feed, combined with digital silence from both sides, has left fans and gossip columns wondering: is this the end of Hansika and Sohael’s love story?