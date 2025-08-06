Mrunal Thakur Says ‘Bahut Nazar Lagti Hai’ While Keeping Her Relationship With Dhanush Private: Read Here!!!

Mrunal Thakur recently opened up about her belief in the evil eye (‘nazar’) amidst growing rumours on social media linking her to Dhanush. The actress is currently enjoying the success of her latest film, Son of Sardaar 2, in which she stars alongside Ajay Devgn.

The actress is making headlines not just for her work but also due to ongoing rumours linking her to South Indian actor Dhanush. Known for being fiercely private, she recently shared in an interview that she believes in the concept of nazar (the evil eye). Mrunal prefers to maintain a positive mindset as she navigates the film industry, but she firmly believes in keeping her plans under wraps.

Mrunal Thakur Opens Up About Her Belief in Bad Luck

The actress is in a celebratory mood but remains grounded. In a candid chat with Instant Bollywood, Mrunal shared that while she often prays to the universe for big milestones in her career, she prefers not to speak about them openly. She strongly believes in the idea of nazar (evil eye) and the presence of negative energy in real life. Opening up about her belief, the actress said: “There are a lot of things I still need to do with my career, a lot of boxes I haven’t checked. I will talk about those things once I actually do them, because I don’t want to jinx it… bohot nazar lagti hai.”

Mrunal Thakur Opens Up About Setting Personal Boundaries

During the interview, Mrunal spoke about the importance of maintaining firm personal boundaries while navigating fame and public expectations. She mentioned that she prefers to keep her work under wraps until it’s ready to be shared, rather than constantly updating the world. For Mrunal, having control over her public image is essential. Known for her thoughtful life choices, the actress shared: “One should think before speaking about oneself. I have a very different personality in that sense. Someone might talk about the number of releases they have next year.”

Mrunal Thakur Shares Why She Doesn’t Feel the Pressure Before a Film Release

Mrunal noted how people often unintentionally jinx their plans by getting too excited and talking about them too soon. She expressed feeling uneasy whenever someone asked her about her future goals. Known for maintaining clear boundaries, Mrunal believes it’s important to be cautious, as not everyone around is genuinely supportive. She emphasised the need to be mindful of how much personal information one shares, explaining that she prefers to keep things private and doesn’t like boasting about her work or discussing what’s going on in her life. In her own words:

“I have a very different personality in that sense, because someone might talk about the number of releases they have next year. I don’t want to talk about it; everyone knows what’s coming and what’s not. I don’t like to constantly think and talk about the things that are happening in my life. People ask me about my work and how I deal with the pressure, but I don’t feel it. I am a very positive person, so I don’t have to necessarily work on it. I don’t even feel tense or pressured before a release.”