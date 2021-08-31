Disha Parmar Credits Rahul Vaidya For Getting Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Disha Parmar will be seen with Nakuul Mehta in the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. They will be reprising the popular characters of Ram and Priya. Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta had previously also worked together in the show named Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Disha recently got married to singer and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rahul Kumar Vaidya. In an interaction with the media, Disha revealed how she manages her personal and professional life. Disha credited her husband for her success.

She said, “I keep telling him that as soon as we got married I got this show. So, you are very lucky for me. I think it’s because of him that I can strike a balance between my personal and professional life. He’s been so supportive. Within like 15 days of our marriage, I was on sets. He has been so encouraging. I cannot thank my husband enough for this. He is the secret that everything can be managed.”

Disha said that the experience she had as a married woman and the emotions she felt as a person will help her in portraying the character of Priya better. Disha further added that even though personally she is very different from Priya, she can relate to the character.

Disha also revealed that it is going to be challenging for her to fulfill the mark set by Sakshi as she has left a really high mark to fill in. According to the actress, they are fabulous stars and she grew up watching and loving them.