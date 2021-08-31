If you’ve always been someone who has dreamt of gorgeous and plump-looking skin, collagen should be your BFF. Yes, it’s the protein that is responsible for giving your face a youthful glow and delaying the signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles. The reason why ageing happens is due to the loss of collagen and while we understand that’s a part of the process, there are certain actions that you can take! While certain foods boost the production of collagen; on the other hand, some decline its production and instead, accelerate the ageing process.

1. Fried foods

If you love your skin, make sure you avoid fried foods. That’s because when they are fried in high temperatures, they release free radicals that can further cause cellular damage to the skin. Thus, in turn, exacerbates the ageing process and affects the skin’s elasticity. Moreover, since most of these foods contain large amounts of salt, they can draw water out from the skin and leads to dehydration. This can make your skin more prone to wrinkles.

2. White Bread

We all know refined carbs are not good for us, but when they come together with protein, they form Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs). In fact, the impact of AGEs can really accelerate the ageing process. Foods like white bread that have a high glycemic index can increase inflammation in the body, which of course, impacts the ageing process.

3. White Sugar

Once again, we cannot lay enough emphasis on how sugar can wreak damage on our bodies, and also our skin. They also contribute to the formation of collagen damaging AGEs. Its action increases when sunlight is involved. Sugar can destroy the health of your skin.

4. Processed Meats

If you want your skin to be healthy and in good shape, then try to eat them in moderation. That’s because these meats are loaded in sodium and saturated fats and sulfite, all of which can dehydrate the skin and weaken collagen. They can cause inflammation in the body and also your skin.