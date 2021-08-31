Apart from being an actress, Shruti Haasan is also a singer, lyricist, and composer. Early on, She revealed that before she became famous, she used to sometimes sing at a restaurant in Mumbai.





In an interview, Shruti Haasan spoke about a restaurant in Juhu Hotel. “I used to sing there sometimes. Nobody knew who I was or anything. I used to sing (proceeds to sing a line of My Heart Will Go On). Like, Celine Dion, Bryan Adams,” she said. She was speaking to Mashable India.



During the same conversation, Shruti Haasan talked about how an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram led to numerous news stories. “There was a whole series of articles on how much I fart, that was bad. Because I just answered a question for fun. And then it became like Shruti Haasan’s gas problem,” she laughed, adding, “Anyone who tells you they don’t fart is an untrustworthy human. It is like, bye.”





Early this year, Shruti Haasan was asked ‘do you fart’ by an enthusiast, and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika replied, “Oh please, I live in a gas chamber.” She laughed and said, “Sometimes, it depends on what I eat.”



Talking about one of her interviews, Shruti Haasan opened up about continuing shoots amid the Covid-19 pandemic and said that,” it was ‘very scary to be on a set without wearing a mask. “We make different amounts of money, but we all have bills to pay, and that is why I’ll have to get back to work,” she said, adding, “I have my limitations. I don’t have my daddy or mommy helping me.”



Shruti Haasan will be seen in Prashanth Neels Salaar’s opposite Prabhas. The film, praised to be an action entertainer, is scheduled to release in theatres in multiple languages on April 14, 2022.



Shruti Haasan is an Indian actress and playback singer who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi language films. Born in the Haasan family, she is the daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur. Shruti Haasan is also an established playback singer.