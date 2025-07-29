Ekta Kapoor Calls Kyunki vs Anupamaa Comparison ‘Unfair’: ‘They’ll Stay No. 1’

As StarPlus aired a special crossover promo between Anupamaa and the returning Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ekta Kapoor called comparisons between the two shows “unfair” and “in bad taste.”

In a chat with Brut India, she praised Anupamaa lead Rupali Ganguly and producer Rajan Shahi, saying, “They’ve done what nobody else could in seven years. They will continue to be number one — and they should.”

With Smriti Irani reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani, Kyunki returns to TV and JioHotstar from July 29, airing at 10:30 pm — right after Anupamaa. Ekta stressed that both shows should coexist, not compete. “We’re here to tell our story. Pitting women or content against each other is so uncalled for,” she said.

Interestingly, Kyunki also originally aired at 10:30 pm back in 2000, following Kaun Banega Crorepati. While Smriti Irani recently recalled how that late slot felt like a “polite rejection,” Ekta’s storytelling gave the show staying power.

Despite once being against a reboot, Ekta said she revived Kyunki to explore important issues. “You can never compete with nostalgia,” she wrote, adding, “We may not win, but the fight is about impact.”