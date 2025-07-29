Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Attend BLACKPINK’s Final Concert, Dance To Daughter Malti Marie’s Favourite Song ‘APT

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, one of the most admired celebrity couples, recently gave fans a peek into their fun-filled evening at BLACKPINK’s Deadline concert. Known for sharing glimpses of their joyful life together, the duo was seen grooving to the beats of their daughter Malti Marie’s favorite song, APT.

Their excitement and energy reflected not just their love for music but also their adorable bond as parents. Videos and photos from the event show the couple enjoying the night to the fullest, dancing with carefree smiles. Their appearance at the concert became a highlight for fans, who praised their chemistry and parenting style. This outing added another sweet memory to their journey as a family.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Attend BLACKPINK Concert

Priyanka Chopra recently treated her Instagram followers to an exciting glimpse of BLACKPINK’s concert in New York. She posted a series of vibrant clips capturing the high-energy vibe as the global K-pop sensation lit up the stage with their powerful performances. The crowd’s enthusiasm and the group’s dynamic presence were clearly visible in the videos. One particularly striking moment featured BLACKPINK’s Lisa performing a solo on stage. Sharing the clip, Priyanka tagged Lisa in her story and added a note of admiration, highlighting the star’s incredible talent and stage presence: “What a queen.”

In her Instagram posts, Priyanka Chopra tagged the official accounts of all four BLACKPINK members, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa, acknowledging their immense talent and global popularity. She shared a special moment where she and her husband, Nick Jonas, were seen singing along to Rosé’s popular track “APT.” The video held sentimental value, as it revealed that the song is a favorite of their daughter, Malti Marie. The couple’s playful tribute to the K-pop sensation delighted fans and highlighted their family’s sweet connection to Rosé’s music.

For the special evening, Priyanka exuded grace in a chic grey dress, while Nick Jonas looked dapper in a coordinated outfit featuring a shirt, jacket, and trousers. The BLACKPINK concert buzzed with energy, as fans reveled in the electrifying performances. During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka Chopra revealed that her daughter, Malti Marie, is absolutely obsessed with the song APT by Rose and Bruno Mars. Priyanka shared: “APT is her favourite song, by the way. Every morning. It’s her morning anthem. Every single day.”

Priyanka Chopra’s Exciting Lineup of Upcoming Projects

Priyanka Chopra has a thrilling lineup of projects on the horizon. She recently starred in the high-octane film Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Up next, she’ll dive into the adventurous role of a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Additionally, fans can look forward to her return in Season 2 of the hit web series Citadel.

In addition to this, Priyanka is preparing for the highly anticipated film SSMB 29, helmed by acclaimed director SS Rajamouli, with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing key roles.