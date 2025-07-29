‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Fame, Dilip Joshi Misses ‘Dayaben’, Says ‘We Did Some Iconic Scenes..’ Deets Inside!

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has completed 17 successful years on air. Over the years, the show has seen several major changes, but what fans have missed the most is the absence of ‘Dayaben’, played by Disha Vakani.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah holds a special place in the hearts of every 2000s kid. It wasn’t just a TV show—it became a daily ritual, a source of laughter, lessons, and relatable moments. Growing up, many found comfort in the quirky yet wise characters of Gokuldham Society, all brought to life through the brilliant vision of writer Taarak Mehta. But as the years passed and the show evolved, some beloved cast members moved on. Among all the goodbyes, one exit hurt the audience the most—the long-standing absence of Disha Vakani as the iconic ‘Dayaben’, a character who left behind a void that still feels hard to fill.

‘Jethalal’ Fondly Misses His Beloved ‘Dayaben’

It’s been 17 years since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah first premiered on Sony SAB, and ever since its debut, the show has held a special place in viewers’ hearts. The earlier episodes still continue to be cherished and rewatched in many households. However, fans have grown disheartened over the years due to the show’s declining TRPs and frequent cast changes. Among all the changes, it’s the long absence of ‘Dayaben’, played by Disha Vakani, that continues to leave a void and pain in the hearts of loyal viewers.

However, it appears that it’s not just the fans who are missing Daya. At a recent event held in Mumbai, Jethalal—played by Dilip Joshi—opened up about how he, too, misses his cherished co-star. Disha Vakani, who portrayed Daya, was last seen on the show in 2017 and has been on maternity leave since then. During the event, Dilip fondly recalled the memories and strong bond they once shared, and expressed:

“We have worked from 2008 to 2017, so I definitely miss her. It was a long time, and we did some iconic scenes together. Both of us come from a theatre background, so our chemistry was quite good from the start. Personally, as a co-actor, I definitely miss her a lot, because the scenes were very enjoyable.”

Asit Kumar Modi Reflects on Disha Vakani’s Irreplaceable On-Screen Charm

At a recent event, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi addressed the much-anticipated return of ‘Dayaben’ to the show. He opened up about the prolonged casting process, explaining that they are still in search of someone who can live up to the legacy set by Disha Vakani. Modi acknowledged that Disha had set a high benchmark with her portrayal, making it challenging to find a suitable replacement.

“Of course, Dayaben not being there is a huge challenge. Disha set a benchmark for that character with the way she has performed. Finding someone like her is very difficult. I don’t know what God wills, but I hope to find someone soon and bring Dayaben back.”

In the same conversation, Asit Kumar Modi expressed his desire for Disha Vakani to return to the show. However, he acknowledged that due to personal reasons, she is unable to make a comeback. He shared that despite Dayaben’s absence, his team has continued to stand by him, particularly Jethalal and Baapuji. Reflecting on the past, he fondly remembered how vibrant and full of life the set used to be when Disha was around. He stated:

“The set was always very lively with Daya, and they maintained that energy for 8 years. I have been telling the audience time and again that we will bring Daya, but issues keep arising. Finding a good replacement is also tough because a very strong image of hers is etched in people’s minds. But I shall soon overcome this challenge with your love and support.”