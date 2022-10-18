Elli AvrRam Opens Up On How Working With Big Stars Gave Her Career A Validation!

Bollywood beauty Elli AvrRam has come a long way. After grabbing the limelight with her stint on Bigg Boss, she went on to do films. While some of her initial outings didn’t work, if we see her last few movies alongside big stars, she has done a fabulous job. And these projects have earned her firm standing in the acting industry. Before this, AvrRam was seen more in dance-related characters.

In a recent interview, Elli opened up on her journey from appearing in dance numbers to playing pivotal roles in films. She also shared how sharing screen space with stalwarts of acting like Dhanush and Amitabh Bachchan has given her career much-needed validation.

“The biggest takeaway is that despite being so big, they are both so simple and humble. No attitude, never making you feel intimidated or unseen. Both allowed me to express my opinion and thoughts, which I truly appreciate. The other thing is it was a great experience where I got to pick up challenging roles, and I think it’s a time where I also got to grow even more as an actor. Like I said, Amitabh Bachchan sir is a legend and despite that he really is humble and never makes you feel less,” said she.

She further added, “On the other hand, I learned a lot from Selvargahvan sir. It was a pleasure to work for him. And even with Dhanush, for that matter, to work with him has also been a great experience. You know, and they also learn from him. I am also grateful to the producers who believed in me and launched me in Tamil industry. It feels amazing that my characters have been loved by the audience as well as the critics.”

Furthermore, she said that she wants to do more meaty roles as she is here to be an actress and not just for item numbers. “Yes, there aren’t any restrictions from filmmakers when it comes to casting me in different roles. It happened The Verdict State Vs Nanavati in which I portrayed the character of Sylvia Nanavati. It got me Malang and both these projects changed the perception about me as an actor. But as an outsider especially a foreigner, it hasn’t been an easy ride. There has been a constant struggle to prove that I’m here to be a serious actress and not the girl who only does special dance numbers. But I am happy where I am today, and I am really grateful to all the people who gave me an opportunity to showcase my talent,” quoted Elli.