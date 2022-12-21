EXCLUSIVE! Shushant Singh Rajput’s Last Conversation With Rhea Resurfaced, Actor Talked About ‘Retirement’ And ‘Bipolar’

It has already been three years since the brightest star of the Bollywood industry left the world. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by alleged suicide left his fans and followers worried and heartbroken. During the first lockdown when the world was fighting with the covid pandemic, Sushant was dealing with his inner demons. And, on 14th June 2020, the most shocking news of his untimely demise spread like wildfire.

A lot happened after the actor breathed his last, from online campaigns to boycotting films. But, his girlfriend Rhea specially came under the radar for allegedly providing the actor with drugs. She was even jailed for 28 days at the Byculla jail after the drug-related charges were imposed on her.

Soon after, different theories started circulating online from the actor being depressed to bipolar. Now, another audio clip which seemed to be from January 2020 has resurfaced again. In the audio clip, the actor along with Rhea Chakraborty is having a conversation with some financial advisors. During the 10 minutes, long voice clip the actor could be heard being worried about his money.



In the middle of the conversation, Rhea could also be heard several times advising to sell the actor’s car. Rhea could also be heard about telling the advisors that they are planning to move Shushant to his Pavna farmhouse. she adds that later they can buy a house in Goa and live there. There is also a discussion about limiting the expenses and selling off the assets. the financial advisors could be heard mentioning not handling the actor’s finances properly earlier.