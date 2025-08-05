Farhan Akhtar Backs Original Creators Amid AI-Altered ‘Raanjhanaa’ Row

At the trailer launch of his upcoming war-period drama 120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar spoke out on the controversial AI-modified re-release of Raanjhanaa, voicing clear support for original creators.

“I’ll always stand with the creator of the film,” Farhan said, when asked about the AI-altered ending of Aanand L Rai’s 2013 romantic drama. “If the creator is unhappy about their work being changed, that’s where my loyalties lie. I don’t know the full details of what happened there, but that’s my stance.”

Joining him at the event, long-time collaborator and 120 Bahadur co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani called for responsible use of artificial intelligence. “AI must be used smartly, not lazily,” he said. “You can’t use it without the filmmaker’s consent. That’s the bare minimum.”

Ritesh likened AI’s entry into cinema to the arrival of Google in research: “We used to go to libraries, then we Googled. Now there’s AI. But tools don’t excuse shortcuts.”

The controversy erupted after Raanjhanaa was re-released with an AI-generated ending, reportedly made to appeal to wider audiences. Director Aanand L Rai and lead actor Dhanush have both publicly disapproved. Last week, Dhanush issued a statement distancing himself from the altered version, saying he does not endorse the changes made without consent.

Responding to criticism, producer Eros stated that their intent was to explore how “technology can complement storytelling,” adding that the original film remains “fully preserved” and widely available.