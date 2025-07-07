Former Union Minister Smriti Irani Returns As Tulsi In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Reboot

Smriti Irani is making her much-anticipated return to the small screen with the reboot of the iconic television drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The first look of Irani as the beloved Tulsi Virani is out, and it’s a nostalgic nod to early 2000s Indian TV fashion.

Draped in a maroon saree with golden butis and a rich zari border, Smriti completes her look with a bold red bindi, layered temple jewellery, a black-beaded mangalsutra, and stacked bangles. The visual evokes strong memories of the show’s original run, which aired from 2000 to 2008 and dominated Indian television ratings for seven consecutive years.

In a recent interview, Irani shared a lesser-known detail about the show’s journey. “The most well-kept secret about Kyunki was that I had a contract to do it again in 2014. The set was ready,” she revealed. However, a call from the Prime Minister’s Office changed everything. “I had to walk away because I had to take an oath as a cabinet minister,” she said, adding that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor encouraged her decision, telling her that serving the country was a greater honour than returning to the screen.

Meanwhile, Amar Upadhyay, who reprises his role as Mihir Virani, confirmed that the premiere of the reboot has been pushed back. Speaking to Hindustan Times, a source cited changes to the set design as the cause. “Yes, it’s true,” Upadhyay confirmed. “The colour scheme wasn’t translating well on screen. Ektaa (Kapoor) is a perfectionist, and this isn’t just any show — Kyunki is a legacy.”

The new Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is expected to premiere later this year, with heightened anticipation surrounding its return and a cast that’s already bringing back major nostalgia.