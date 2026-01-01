Gaurav Khanna Talks About Being ‘Face Of Colors’, Bigg Boss Journey

Television actor Gaurav Khanna has finally spoken at length about the “Face of Colors” label that has followed him during his stint on Bigg Boss 19, sharing his thoughts on why he chose to participate in the show and how he feels about the attention that has come with it. Known for his steady body of work in shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein and Anupamaa, Gaurav has long been a respected figure in the television industry, and his remarks offer insight into both his personal mindset and his sense of professional timing.

Gaurav addressed the media recently to clarify that he did not join Bigg Boss 19 out of desperation or in search of validation. Instead, he explained that he signed up for the reality show when he was already at a strong place in his career. According to him, rather than needing Bigg Boss as a career booster, he saw it as an opportunity to connect with a broader audience and challenge himself in a very different environment. In his view, the experience was not about rescue or revival but about growth and visibility on a larger platform.

The actor was also asked about the tag that quickly caught on among fans and media alike, calling him the “Face of Colors,” a moniker tied to his consistent presence and popularity on the channel’s programming. Gaurav responded with a blend of humility and realism, indicating that any label or recognition is ultimately a reflection of the work he has done over the years. He acknowledged that while the tag carries responsibility, it also feels good to be acknowledged for being a representative figure for a major television network. He said that such recognition comes with expectations but also with gratitude for the support he has received from viewers.

Gaurav was candid in describing his Bigg Boss journey as a learning curve. He spoke about the intensity of the show, the emotional ups and downs, and how life inside the house differs from scripted television work. He noted that reality television exposes different facets of a person and that he entered the experience with an open mind and willingness to be vulnerable on camera. For him, Bigg Boss was not a competition to win at all costs but a chance to understand himself better under pressure, learn from fellow contestants, and reflect on his strengths and weaknesses.

Throughout his time on the show, Gaurav maintained a calm and composed persona that made him stand out among the contestants. His approach to conflicts, his thoughtful commentary, and his ability to stay true to his values amid provocation earned him respect from many viewers. This, he believes, is what contributed to the perception that he embodied the ethos of Colors, rather than any orchestrated narrative or PR strategy.

Fans and critics have also interpreted his performance as a reminder that seasoned television actors can bring depth and maturity to reality TV, a genre often associated with spectacle and sensationalism. Gaurav’s presence added a dimension that balanced entertainment with grounded behaviour. He has often been seen as someone who can speak his mind without resorting to aggression or drama for its own sake.

When asked about future plans, Gaurav reiterated that he remains committed to diverse roles across television and digital platforms. He said that Bigg Boss has not changed his ambitions but has enhanced the way people perceive him beyond fictional characters. He believes this wider exposure will open doors to more varied opportunities, but he also stressed that the core of his career remains rooted in strong storytelling and meaningful roles.

Gaurav closed his remarks by thanking his fans for their unwavering support and by expressing optimism about his journey ahead. He made it clear that while titles and tags are flattering, what truly matters to him is continued growth as an actor and a person. His reflection on joining Bigg Boss at the peak of his career serves as a testament to his belief in making bold but thoughtful professional choices.