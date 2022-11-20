Gautam Vig Evicted From Bigg Boss House, Soundarya Sharma Wept Bitterly Remembering Him!!

TV’s most controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ has completed its half season but in the meantime a contestant was shown the way out of the show. This week Gautam Vig is out of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and Salman Khan announced Gautam’s eviction. However, like every time, Salman Khan told about the eviction in a very funny way, due to which the heartbeat of Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot increased.

Actually, this week Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma were nominated for the elimination. The sword of going out of the house was hanging on all four of them and when the time came for eviction, Salman Khan took the names of these four contestants in Weekend Ka Vaar. First of all, Salman Khan took the name of Shalin Bhanot and said that Shalin wanted to go out of the show but now people have given less votes to Shalin and now he is going out of the house. But none of the contestants believed Salman Khan’s words.

After this, Salman Khan took Tina Datta’s name for eviction and everyone was shocked to hear this. Tina is a strong contestant of the house. On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot gets up from his seat after listening to Samlan Khan. At the same time, in the end, Salman Khan takes the name of Gautam Vig and says that Gautam come out of the house. The funny thing is that none of the contestants believe even on this point of Salman Khan, due to which ‘Bigg Boss’ had to take Gautam’s name.

Soundarya Sharma cried the most on Gautam Vig’s eviction. After coming into the house, a very strong bond was formed between the two and the two also started dating each other. For this reason, when Gautam’s name came up for eviction, Soundarya cried alot.