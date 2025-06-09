‘Genius’, Honey Singh Gave A Sarcastic Reaction To Badshah’s Comment On Singer Dua Lipa, Deets Inside

Rapper and singer Badshah recently made headlines by making a controversial statement on social media about British singer Dua Lipa. In a post shared on his official X handle, the singer had answered a fan’s question on his post, ‘Would you like to have children with her.’ Now, people did not like this comment of Badshah, and they called the rapper ‘cheap’ and ‘disgusting’, while the next day he called his comment ‘a beautiful compliment’.

Now, popular singer Honey Singh’s reaction has come on this tweet of Badshah. Honey Singh has made a funny sarcastic remark on Badshah aka Aditya Prateek Singh’s comment on singer Dua Lipa. Honey Singh gave his reaction to Badshah’s controversy and wrote, ‘Genius.’ Along with this, he also made laughing and clapping emojis. Due to which it seemed that he had burst out laughing after listening to the rapper.

And he is making a sarcastic remark about what he said. Badshah had written on his X handle in clarification, ‘I feel that the best compliment to a woman is that you see her becoming the mother of your child. It is your thinking, not my thinking, that has come to the fore.’ Badshah had posted this after facing criticism. At the same time, Honey Singh’s reaction to Badshah’s comment amid the long-running feud is surprising everyone.

Let us tell you that Badshah and Honey Singh have been at loggerheads for the last 15 years. Both started their careers as members of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, which also included Ikka, Lil Golu and Raftaar. The band gave many hit tracks like ‘Khol Botal’, ‘Begani Naar Buri’, and ‘Dilli Ke Deewane’. But after the quarrel, both of them parted ways and kept taunting each other on social media.