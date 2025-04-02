‘Has Your Bahu Passed? I Won’t Divorce Her Now’, Parmeet Sethi Made Fun of Wife Archana Puran Singh

Actress Archana Puran Singh has recently posted a new vlog with her fans in which she gave another insight into her family. Like most of her vlogs, this video also has a lot of fun banter with her husband Parmeet Sethi, as well as clips from their sons’ recent international trip. To welcome her kids back, Archana prepared her special dahi paneer by cooking fresh paneer at home for her sons.

Archana Puran Singh

Of course, her cooking partner Parmeet couldn’t stop himself from joking during this. Hearing his talks, Archana said, “For the hundredth time, I am completely fed up with this man. Please, someone take him away from me, I will tell you his address.” When the food was cooked, the family sat down to eat, and the light-hearted banter began again, and her husband teased her again.

Archana Puran Singh

Parmeet, never missing any opportunity to tease his wife, jokingly told his father, “Is the paneer okay? Has your bahu passed? I won’t divorce her now, right?” The couple’s light-hearted chemistry is the highlight of their vlog, but behind all the banter lies a true love story of this sweet couple. Let us tell you that Archana and Parmeet’s romance began in the early 1990s when their relationship caught attention.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana was already a well-known figure in the profession and was older than Parmeet. However, their friendship grew stronger with time. They were together for several years before getting married in the year 1992. They got engaged soon after and had two sons. Their journey has been one of mutual respect, friendship, and unabashed honesty. They are still together even after more than three decades. He always supports Archana with his comedy and calm demeanor.