‘Her Father Used To Make Her Drink, Vikas Wanted To Prove Her Sexuality’, Pratyusha Banerjee’s Ex-BF Rahul Raj Made Serious Revelations

Late small screen actress Pratyusha Banerjee, who became famous in every household by playing the role of Anandi in popular TV serial ‘Balika Vadhu’, is still missed by her fans and friends. Recently, her ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh revealed multiple things about her in an interview. He has also made allegations against Kamya Punjabi and Vikas Gupta.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Rahul Raj Singh told in an interview that when he met Pratyusha Banerjee, the actress was struggling with a financial crisis. She was burdened with heavy debt to help her parents and was facing harassment from creditors. Rahul said, ‘When Pratyusha went to my house in Ranchi, she did not go to her house in Jamshedpur. When she was asked why she did not go there, she said that from today, Rahul’s parents are my parents because my parents have only given me pain.’

Pratyusha Banerjee

Rahul Raj further said, ‘These were her words, not anyone else’s. She was a big, well-known personality; people knew her, and the kind of harassment she faced was unmatched. People even tried to stop her from going to her parents. Pratyusha’s mother filed a false case against me to save her husband. Whereas she always spoke to me nicely. Her parents had so much debt to the bank that they were not able to repay even a car loan of Rs 5000.’

Pratyusha Banerjee

Rahul Raj also made shocking claims about the relationship between Vikas Gupta and Pratyusha Banerjee and said, ‘Vikas Gupta had claimed in an interview that he was secretly dating Pratyusha. Maybe he thought Pratyusha had left him for me, and she never told me about it. I can understand why Vikas Gupta suddenly came out later. He was trying to show his sexuality everywhere. But Parth exposed him.’ He claimed, ‘She was drinking alcohol long before I came. Her father used to make her drink.’