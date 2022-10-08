Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Saba Azad Reacted To Troll Who Called Her Outfit For Richa Chadha’s Party ‘Yuck’

Saba Azad, actor-singer and girlfriend of actor Hrithik Roshan, has been schooled by a troll who called her looks ‘yuck’, apparently referring to her recent outfit. Saba and Hrithik recently attended the post-wedding reception of actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. A section of people talks about Saba’s attire for this occasion.

On Saturday, she posted a story on Instagram. She shared a screenshot of the person’s profile with their comments. The person wrote, “You were looking like chheeee (yuck), eeew, yaak, whatever you understand…Take it.”

Saba wrote, “This is Shruti apparently she loves her love but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate – there are many like her out there – don’t be like Shruti – feel free to unfollow me (smiley emoticon). Incidentally, Shruti hasn’t met the block button yet – they shall be well acquainted soon!!”

A few days after Ali and Richa’s wedding reception, Saba shared a post on Instagram on Friday. She posted pictures of the outfit she wore to the party. She captioned it, “I only dress nice on rare rare occasions (yes I’m a mutt and I couldn’t care less what you think of my duds) and this one was definitely worth it, thank you @therichachadha and @alifazal9 for inviting us to celebrate your love – it gives hope of a future where love wins – above all else.”

Richa commented, “Dear Saba, you look luminous. And love always wins… there’s no version of the world where it doesn’t… just takes time. Thank you for being with us, you looked great and loved up too @hrithikroshan.”