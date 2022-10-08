‘World Needs You In White House’: Javed Akhtar Tweets To Michelle Obama

Bollywood’s legendary writer and poet Javed Akhtar often remains in the headlines due to his statements. Javed Akhtar is one of those stars of the industry who are known for putting their point of view in front of the public in a very candid and convincing manner. Writers sometimes also come under the target of social media users due to their views, but recently one of their posts has echoed not only in India but also in America.

Javed Akhtar has made a request to Michelle Obama, wife of former US President Barack Obama, through social media, which is surprising everyone. Javed Akhtar, who has always been in the headlines due to his words, has come into the limelight this time due to a special request from former US First Lady Michelle Obama. Actually, Javed Akhtar has tweeted and appealed to Michelle Obama to return to the White House.

I'm so excited to go on #TheLightWeCarry Tour with these wonderful people! I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more. I hope you'll join us! Get your ticket today: https://t.co/IZWLMRGTn5 pic.twitter.com/WcG8wm0OOr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 5, 2022

Let me tell you, Michelle is busy promoting her book The Light We Carry these days. The book will be released on November 15, before which Michelle will tour cities like Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles to promote it. Michelle had made a tweet in connection with the promotion of this book, on which Javed commented and appealed to him.

Michelle tweeted to inform about his tour. Commenting on this tweet, Javed Akhtar expressed his heartfelt wish to the former First Lady of America and wrote, “Dear Michelle Obama, I am not a young crazy fan of yours, but I am a 77 years old writer and poet, who comes from India. Any Indian would know me by my name. Madam, please take my words seriously, not only America but the world wants to see you in the White House. You should not shy away from this responsibility.” This tweet of Javed Akhtar is becoming increasingly viral.