“I Want to Leave This World With Makeup On”, Sudha Chandran Opens Up on Death, Passion for Acting, and Life Beyond Adversity 

Veteran actress and classical dancer Sudha Chandran is once again in the spotlight. Recently, videos from a Mata Ki Chowki organized at her home surfaced on social media, showing the actress deeply immersed in devotion. While many praised her spiritual side, some reactions were mixed, pushing her into headlines once again. Now, Sudha Chandran has spoken openly in an interview about discrimination, her unfulfilled desires as an actor, and even her thoughts on death.

Sudha Chandran On Her Acting

In a candid conversation with one of the media houses, Sudha Chandran addressed the topic of discrimination in the entertainment industry. Contrary to common perceptions, she shared that her journey has been filled with acceptance and respect. She said that she considers herself extremely fortunate, as she has never felt discriminated against in the industry. According to her, people have embraced her wholeheartedly and continue to shower her with love and respect, something she remains deeply grateful for.

When asked if there were roles she wished she had done or missed out on, Sudha Chandran gave an honest and passionate response. She admitted that whenever she watches television serials, she feels a strong desire to play almost every powerful character she sees. Calling herself selfish in the best possible way, the actress said that she still feels a fire burning inside her.

Sometimes, while watching certain roles, she can’t help but think, “Wow, I should have done this role too. Why didn’t I get it?” Her love for acting, she revealed, is as strong today as it was at the beginning of her career. One of the most striking moments of the interview came when Sudha Chandran spoke about her thoughts on death. She expressed a deeply emotional and artistic wish, saying that she wants to have makeup on her face until her last breath.

She shared that everyone has to die one day, but if God allows, she wants to leave this world dressed as an artist, with makeup on her face and ghungroos on her feet. According to her, such a death is a blessing that not everyone receives, and it reflects her lifelong devotion to art and performance. Born on September 21, 1965, Sudha Chandran has her roots in Tamil Nadu. She completed her BA and MA in Economics from a college in Mumbai. At just 16 years of age, her life took a tragic turn when she met with a severe accident. Due to gangrene, her right leg had to be amputated.