Tanya Mittal Opens Up About Isolation And Being Trolled Inside The Bigg Boss 19 House At Success Party in Dubai

Even a month after the grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 19, the reality show continues to dominate headlines. Recently, a lavish success party hosted by Danube Properties in Dubai brought all the contestants back into the spotlight. From airport sightings to viral videos from the event, fans are once again hooked on Bigg Boss 19 moments. All the contestants were spotted at the airport as they flew to Dubai for the grand celebration.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants At Danube Party

Soon after, several photos and videos from the event started circulating on social media, creating massive buzz. However, among all the familiar faces, Tanya Mittal once again grabbed maximum attention, this time for her emotional revelations about her journey inside the Bigg Boss house. A video posted on X by a user shows Danube Properties owner Rizwan speaking on stage. In the clip, he says that he was surprised by how accurately Gaurav’s win was predicted nearly two months before the finale.

Gaurav Khanna

Rizwan said, “I don’t know how they predicted that Gaurav would win, but Gaurav, hats off to you. They announced your win two months before it actually happened. Honestly, I thought Tanya would win.” He then turned to Tanya Mittal and asked her how difficult it was to survive in a situation where almost everyone in the house was against her. Responding to Rizwan, Tanya gave an emotional and powerful reply that left many in the audience stunned.

Tanya Mittal

She revealed how she was constantly mocked by other contestants over the smallest things. Tanya said that 17 people were making fun of one girl, and she chose to distance herself from that negativity. She spoke about giving nicknames like Guntua and Duggu, and how painful it was to be called a liar about her own life experiences. She further explained that even after showing her house during the show, many people claimed it wasn’t hers and accused her of lying.

Tanya Mittal

According to Tanya, there comes a point when a person feels exhausted trying to explain themselves to people who don’t want to believe the truth. Tanya also addressed the trolling she faced for talking to herself or trees inside the house. She clarified that it was never a hobby but a means of survival. She said that inside the Bigg Boss house, there is no clock, no sense of time, and constant ridicule follows you everywhere. Even her clothes became a topic of mockery, with people saying she wore sarees only for show. She described her journey as a long trial by fire and said she feels she has endured enough challenges for this lifetime.