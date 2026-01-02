‘I Was Never Dating Amaal Mallik’: Malti Chahar After Bigg Boss Exit, Calls Helping Him ‘Mistake’

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Malti Chahar has clarified that she was never in a relationship with singer-composer Amaal Mallik, despite the intense speculation and storyline pushed inside the house. Fresh out of the reality show, Malti has expressed regret over supporting Amaal during tasks and fights, saying the loyalty she showed inside the house was “one sided.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times after her eviction, Malti said that her dynamic with Amaal was misinterpreted inside the house. The two were often teased by fellow contestants, and social media also labeled them as a possible couple. However, Malti firmly shut down all romance rumors, stating that she never viewed Amaal through that lens. She added that she supported him only because she believed he was being targeted unfairly by others in the game.

Malti said that Amaal never reciprocated that sense of support. According to her, the bond was never equal. She explained that she defended him in multiple fights, only to find herself alone when she needed someone to take her side in the game. During one particular confrontation on national television, Malti appeared visibly hurt when Amaal accused her of betrayal. That incident seems to have been the breaking point for her.

While inside the Bigg Boss house, contestants frequently discussed equations and motives. Malti now feels she should have drawn emotional boundaries. She said that helping someone blindly, especially when the stakes are high and cameras are recording every reaction, is something she will never repeat again. She admitted that she got carried away by the pressure and the emotional environment of the show.

Malti also touched upon the heavy trolling she faced regarding her closeness to Amaal. She stated that whatever she did was without agendas or hidden motives. She joined the show to showcase her personality, not to get entangled in rumors. Malti added that she now understands why celebrities often appear guarded in public. One gesture can easily be spun into a false narrative.

When asked whether she plans to continue her friendship with Amaal outside the Bigg Boss house, Malti said she has no intention of pursuing that bond anymore. She explained that relationships built in a game cannot be expected to survive in real life. The disappointment she felt inside the house was enough to make her rethink the entire connection.

Amaal Mallik, on his part, is still inside the house and has not reacted to Malti’s comments yet. His game has also been marked by controversies, including arguments about favoritism and emotional manipulation. With Malti removed from the picture, viewers will now watch how his strategy shifts.

Malti concluded that she wants to move forward with a positive mindset. She said her journey taught her to put herself first and be careful about who she supports.