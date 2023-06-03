Ileana D’Cruz Shares First Glimpse Of Her Child’s Father, Flaunts Engagement Ring In Latest Pics

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has been part of some wonderful projects like ‘Barfi’. She surprised everyone by revealing about expecting a baby out of wedlock. Ileana who is going to become a mother without marriage kept the identity of her unborn’s father secret till now. But seems like the actress is having the gala time with her boyfriend on their baby moon. In a recent social media post, Ileana has shown a glimpse of the father of her child. She is seen enjoying a romantic dinner date with him.

Ileana’s babymoon

Ileana has gone for a babymoon these days. During this time she is not alone. Looking at the latest post of the actress, it is being speculated that she is holidaying with her alleged boyfriend, Katrina Kaif’s brother and London-based model Sebastien Laurent Michel. On Friday, the diva shared several pictures on her Instagram story, which grabbed a lot of attention.

In a photo that caused a stir on the internet, Ileana is seen holding her mystery man’s hand. Both are flaunting their engagement rings in the snap. Along with the picture, the actress also wrote a cute note that read, ‘My idea of ​​romance clearly can’t let them eat in peace.’ It is clear from the picture that she had a romantic dinner date with her boyfriend.

Before this, Ileana shared a breathtaking picture of the sea and captioned it as ‘Babymoon’. She then shared a monochrome picture in which she is seen enjoying a drink with the mystery man. The last picture in the series is of the desert, where the actress is enjoying her heart out.

Let us tell you that Ileana is frequently sharing updates on her pregnancy. In the recent past, she was seen showing off her baby bump in a black body con dress.

Ileana’s work front

Workwise, Ileana D’Cruz appeared last in ‘The Big Bull’ alongside Abhishek Bachchan. It came out in 2019. She will come up next with ‘Unfair And Lovely’ opposite Randeep Hooda. Ileana was also recently seen in a music video with rapper-singer Badshah.