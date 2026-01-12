Indian Idol 3 Winner & Paatal Lok 2 Fame Prashant Tamang Passes Away at 43, Entertainment Industry in Shock

The entertainment industry has been left in deep shock and grief at the beginning of the new year following the sudden demise of Prashant Tamang, winner of Indian Idol Season 3. The singer-actor was found dead at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday, January 11 at the age of 43. Prashant Tamang’s untimely death has sent a wave of sorrow across the music and film fraternity, as well as among his countless fans who admired his inspiring life journey.

Prashant Tamang

Prashant Tamang Found Dead

According to multiple media reports, Prashant Tamang was found unresponsive at his home and was later taken to a hospital in Dwarka, New Delhi, where doctors declared him dead. While some reports suggest that he may have suffered a cardiac arrest, there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact cause of death so far. As per a media report, sources stated that it would be premature to draw conclusions until medical authorities release a formal statement.

Prashant Tamang

Also Read: Mika Singh Appeals to Supreme Court on Stray Dog Issue, Offers to Donate 10 Acres of Land for Their Welfare

Filmmaker Rajesh Ghatani and singer Amit Paul, a close friend of Prashant Tamang, confirmed the tragic news and expressed their deep sorrow. Soon after the news broke, tributes poured in from fellow artists, fans, and well-wishers across India and Nepal. Prashant Tamang was recently seen in the second season of the popular web series Paatal Lok, starring Jaideep Ahlawat.

Prashant Tamang

In this, he played a villainous role, which earned him widespread appreciation from both critics and audiences. His performance marked a strong return to the spotlight and showcased his versatility as an actor. Reports suggest that Prashant Tamang had recently returned to Delhi after performing at a live concert in Arunachal Pradesh. He had also performed in Dubai on December 30. Sources indicate that he did not complain of any serious health issues and appeared perfectly fine before his sudden demise, making the news even more shocking.

Prashant Tamang

Discussions are currently underway regarding Prashant Tamang’s last rites. The family is considering whether his mortal remains should be taken to his hometown Darjeeling or if the funeral will be held in New Delhi. An official announcement is awaited. Prashant Tamang’s life story remains one of the most inspiring journeys in Indian reality show history. Originally from Darjeeling, Prashant lost his father at the age of just 8 years in an accident. His father was associated with the Kolkata Police Force.