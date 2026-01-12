Ranveer Singh Shields Daughter Dua From Paparazzi at Mumbai Airport Amid Dhurandhar Success

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the massive success of his biggest film to date, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The actor has won hearts across the country with his powerful portrayal of Indian RAW agent Mahja Ali Mazari, and both critics and audiences continue to shower praise on his intense performance. However, amid all the success and box office glory, a recent viral video from Mumbai airport has sparked a fresh discussion, this time highlighting Ranveer’s role as a protective and devoted father.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh Spotted With Daughter

A video circulating on social media shows Ranveer Singh appearing slightly irritated with the paparazzi at Mumbai airport. At first glance, some assumed that the actor’s recent success might have gone to his head. However, the reality is quite different. Ranveer’s reaction was driven purely by his concern for his daughter Dua, whom he was trying to shield from camera flashes and media attention.

Ranveer Singh

Following the grand success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoyed a New Year vacation with their daughter Dua. The family has now returned to Mumbai, and their airport arrival instantly caught the attention of photographers. As Ranveer and Deepika exited the airport hand in hand, both were seen wearing matching outfits, exuding couple goals.

Ranveer Singh

However, as soon as Deepika came into view, the paparazzi rushed toward them. Sensing the chaos, Ranveer immediately stepped forward, standing between the cameras and his daughter. He politely yet firmly requested the paparazzi not to click pictures of Dua and appeared visibly annoyed when they got too close. Ranveer’s security team also intervened, ensuring that photographers maintained distance from the car.

Ranveer Singh

The video sparked mixed reactions online. While many praised Ranveer Singh’s parenting, others questioned the situation. Despite differing opinions, the video clearly showcased Ranveer’s protective instincts as a father, earning him admiration from many fans. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues its historic run at the box office. On its 38th day, the film earned ₹6.15 crore, taking its total collection to a staggering ₹805.65 crore.