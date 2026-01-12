Kriti Sanon Turns Emotional As Baby Sister Nupur Sanon Marries Stebin Ben, ‘My Heart…’ Deets Inside!

Kriti Sanon grew emotional while witnessing her younger sister, Nupur Sanon, say “I do” to her fiancé, Stebin Ben. The Sanon sisters are presently immersed in lavish wedding celebrations. For those unaware, Bollywood star Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur, is beginning a beautiful new journey with her longtime love, Stebin Ben. The couple exchanged vows in an elegant white wedding on January 10, 2026. They are set to follow it with a traditional Indian wedding on January 11, 2026. Recently, Nupur and Stebin shared enchanting photographs from their white wedding ceremony, which deeply touched Kriti, making the moment unforgettable for her.

Kriti Sanon Gets Emotional as Sister Nupur Sanon Ties the Knot with Stebin Ben

On January 11, 2026, the Mimi actress took to her Instagram handle to share a dreamy carousel from Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon’s white wedding. While the visuals were breathtaking, it was the heartfelt note accompanying the post that truly caught our attention. Kriti revealed that her heart was “full,” a sentiment that spoke volumes about her emotions. The message clearly reflected how deeply moved the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress was as she watched her baby sister, Nupur, step into a beautiful new chapter of life with her husband, Stebin. Kriti’s note read: “My heart is so full !! Love, Happiness, Blessings #StebiNupur.”

Kriti Sanon Stuns in a Wedding Outfit Designed by Sister Nupur Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stebin Ben (@stebinben)

While Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding ensembles garnered plenty of attention, it was Kriti Sanon’s look that truly stole the show. For the special occasion, Kriti chose an outfit designed by her baby sister, Nupur. As reported by News18, Kriti dazzled in a teal-green satin gown from Nupur Sanon’s label, NoBo. Notably, Nupur launched the brand in June 2024 along with her mother.

Kriti Sanon Pens a Heartfelt Note, Calls Sister Nupur Sanon Her ‘Baby’

In a 2020 interview with IANS, Kriti Sanon revealed that she is five years older than her sister, Nupur Sanon, and has always considered her as her “baby.” The Do Patti actress shared that witnessing Nupur grow up and eventually achieve her dreams often made her emotional. She also admitted to being extremely protective and possessive of her younger sister. Kriti was quoted as saying:

“I am five years older than Nupur… She has always been like my baby. I have seen her growing up…and now seeing her achieving her dreams, performing in front of the camera, makes me very emotional. I am very protective and possessive about her.”

Kriti Sanon speaks candidly about her close bond with sister Nupur Sanon

In the same interview, Kriti spoke candidly about her close bond with her younger sister, Nupur Sanon. She shared that their relationship is no different from that of any other sister duo. From being best friends to arguing and fighting over the silliest things, the two have experienced it all together. Kriti fondly described Nupur as her biggest cheerleader and was quoted as saying:

“Our bond is like any sister duo would have. We are like friends. We argue, we talk…we fight, and we fight on stupid things. Nupur is my biggest cheer. Whenever I feel low, she lifts my mood and does her best to make me happy.”

More About the Sanon Sisters: Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon is among the most talented actresses in the Bollywood film industry. She made her acting debut in 2014 with Heropanti and 1: Nenokkadine and has since carved a niche for herself with impactful performances. Kriti is best known for her roles in films such as Heropanti, Mimi, Do Patti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Tere Ishk Mein, Crew, and several others. Most recently, she earned widespread praise for her performance in Tere Ishk Mein, where she shared screen space with Dhanush.

Meanwhile, Nupur Sanon stepped into the entertainment industry in 2019 with the music video Filhall, opposite Akshay Kumar. She later made her acting debut with the 2023 web series Pop Kaun.