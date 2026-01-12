Jay Bhanushali Snubs Mahhi Vij-Nadim Nadz Rumour As ‘People Creating A Villain In Our Story’

Television actor Jay Bhanushali has responded candidly to recent social media speculation linking his ex-wife Mahhi Vij with music producer Nadim Nadz, calling the rumours unfounded and suggesting that some people enjoy crafting a narrative that paints others as antagonists. His remarks come at a time when chatter online has amplified every social interaction involving Mahhi, prompting Jay to step forward and offer perspective on how public conversations around personal lives can take a troubling turn.

The buzz began when sections of social media users noticed Mahhi Vij and Nadim Nadz appearing in close proximity at various public and industry events. While there has been no official confirmation of any romantic involvement between them, the speculative posts quickly turned into claims and implications, with many users interpreting friendly photos or interactions as something deeper. As often happens in digital culture, casual observations were reshaped into sensational narratives that spread across platforms.

Facing the online buzz, Jay chose not to escalate the situation with spark or sentimentality but instead addressed it directly in an interview. He called out the tendency of people to try to “create a villain” in the personal stories of others, especially when emotions run high around celebrity relationships. “It seems like some people want to fill in the blanks with assumptions, even if there is no basis for them,” Jay said. His comment acknowledged not only the speculation but also the broader pattern in which internet commentary often amplifies unverified narratives for attention or engagement.

Jay and Mahhi’s separation last year was widely reported and emotionally discussed online, with many fans invested in both the beginning and aftermath of their relationship. Since then, both have continued their careers independently and focused on co-parenting their children. Yet despite the time that has passed, public fascination with their personal lives continues to be a recurring theme, with some fans eager to parse every interaction Mahhi has with others in her social or professional circles.

In pushing back against the rumour mill, Jay emphasised that friendly interactions should not be quickly misconstrued as romantic involvement. “People sometimes want a story with heroes and villains,” he noted, highlighting a human tendency to create conflict where none may exist. He pointed out that friendships in the entertainment industry often involve supportive gestures, shared events or creative collaborations that do not necessarily point to intimate relationships.

His comments reflect a larger conversation about how women, especially those who were previously in high-profile relationships, are often scrutinised more harshly than their male counterparts when it comes to speculative talk. Mahhi Vij, who has spoken openly about her experiences as a parent and a public figure, has also been subject to online commentary about her choices, including her personal life after divorce. Jay’s intervention, therefore, served not only as a rebuttal of specific rumours but also as a call for demore empathy and restraint in how audiences interpret celebrity behaviour.

Social media users reacted with a mix of support and critique. Many appreciated Jay’s measured approach and his focus on discouraging misinformation, while others reiterated that public figures, by nature of their work, are often subject to speculation whether they like it or not. A common takeaway among supporters was relief that Jay chose a message that focused on respect and personal boundaries rather than emotional confrontation.

By framing the situation as one where people are looking for a “villain” in a story that is simply not there, Jay sought to shift the conversation back to what he sees as reality: that adult personal interactions can be normal and non-sensational without implying deeper narratives. He urged fans and followers to refrain from jumping to conclusions and to remember that speculation often hurts real people who are living complicated lives away from the public gaze.

At the time of Jay’s comments, neither Mahhi nor Nadim had publicly addressed the rumours directly. If they choose to do so in the future, their words may add further clarity. For now, Jay’s response stands as a public plea for understanding, reminding audiences that celebrity stories are rarely as black and white as online commentary might suggest.