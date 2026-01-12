Isha Malviya and Baseer Ali’s Emotional Chemistry In Their Song Sanam Beraham Song Goes Viral

The newly released Hindi song Sanam Beraham is creating a strong buzz across social media platforms and music lovers’ playlists. Released on Sur Music’s official YouTube channel, the song features Bigg Boss fame Isha Malviya and Baseer Ali in lead roles. With its intense emotions, soulful music, and powerful performances, Sanam Beraham is fast emerging as a favorite among fans of romantic heartbreak songs.

Sanam Beraham beautifully narrates a heartbreaking story of love, separation, and emotional conflict. From the very first frame, the song manages to strike a chord with viewers by portraying the pain of a broken relationship in a raw and relatable way. The emotional depth of the storyline has left audiences deeply moved, making the song instantly memorable.

One of the biggest highlights of Sanam Beraham is the on-screen chemistry between Isha Malviya and Baseer Ali. Their performances perfectly capture the pain, anger, longing, and helplessness of lovers torn apart. Isha’s expressive acting and Baseer’s intense screen presence add authenticity to the narrative, making their pairing feel fresh yet impactful. Fans have especially praised how naturally the duo portrays heartbreak and emotional turmoil.

Renowned Sufi singer Sultana Nooran lends her soulful voice to Sanam Beraham, elevating the song to another level. Her powerful and emotional singing perfectly complements the theme of lost love and betrayal. The depth in her voice enhances the storytelling, making listeners feel every emotion portrayed on screen. This is one of the main reasons why the teaser began trending shortly after its release.

The music and lyrics of Sanam Beraham have been composed by Ashok Punjabi, who has done an exceptional job of blending melody with emotion. The lyrics reflect the innocence of love and the deep pain of betrayal, setting the song apart from typical romantic tracks. The haunting melody stays with the listener long after the song ends, making it a go-to track for anyone dealing with heartbreak.