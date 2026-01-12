“Don’t Indulge In Paid PR”, Amaal Malik Slams Tanya Mittal’s Fans And Calls Them Uncivilized and Ill-Mannered

Even though Bigg Boss 19 has officially come to an end, the drama surrounding its contestants refuses to die down. This time, former housemates Tanya Mittal and Amaal Malik are once again in the spotlight after a heated controversy erupted on social media. Amaal Malik has strongly reacted to the continuous trolling by Tanya’s fans and did not hesitate to call them uncivilized and ill-mannered.

During Bigg Boss 19, the relationship between Amaal Malik and Tanya Mittal was far from cordial. Amaal had made several harsh remarks about Tanya on the show, which did not go down well with her fans. Even after the show ended, Tanya’s fandom continued to target Amaal online, demanding repeated apologies and allegedly dragging his family members into the matter.

Things escalated further when Amaal Malik’s manager tweeted, requesting fans to stop involving Amaal’s family and team in the controversy. Instead of calming the situation, the tweet added fuel to the fire, prompting even more backlash from Tanya’s supporters. Breaking his silence, Amaal Malik took to X to address the issue head-on. In a strongly worded post, he clarified that he had already apologized multiple times, both personally and publicly.

Amaal wrote that his first tweet after exiting the Bigg Boss house was for Tanya, and he had apologized not just to her but to other contestants as well for anything that happened during the show. He urged Tanya’s fans to stop spreading negativity and harassment. Expressing his anger, Amaal lashed out at the fandom for targeting people who had nothing to do with the show. He stated that his manager, family members, friends, and team were being unnecessarily harassed.

He further accused the fandom of indulging in paid PR and spreading false narratives, sarcastically adding that they should get a life. Amaal didn’t mince his words as he referred to them as an uncivilized, ill-mannered fandom, stating that reason and logic do not work with such behavior. Amaal Malik also addressed ongoing rumors about his equation with Tanya Mittal. He clearly stated that there are no romantic feelings involved, and their relationship, at best, is limited to friendship.