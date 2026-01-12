Adolescence’s Owen Cooper Wins Golden Globe After Emmy, Plus His Salary and Net Worth Revealed: Read Here!

Owen Cooper, still in his teens, has been showing everyone how it’s done by winning a Golden Globe after already bagging an Emmy. Here’s a look at how much he was paid for Adolescence and what his net worth is at just 16. Age is truly just a number, and Owen continues to prove it with his powerful, Emmy-winning performance, which later earned him a Golden Globe. He portrayed Jamie Miller in the Netflix series and has been in constant conversation ever since. Owen delivered exactly what was required, with striking authenticity that earned him an Emmy Award last year.

Owen made history by becoming the youngest recipient of an Emmy Award, and his recent Golden Globe win has once again left audiences in awe of the teenage actor. With Owen back in the spotlight, let’s take a closer look at the impressive net worth he reportedly amassed at just 16. Alongside this, we’ll also explore how much he earned for his role in Adolescence.

Adolescence Star Owen Cooper’s Salary and Impressive Net Worth Revealed

Owen Cooper does not come from a family of actors, yet his passion for acting emerged at a remarkably young age, as though he had always known his calling. He began taking acting lessons early on at Manchester-based drama school The Drama Mob, where he trained extensively on stage and refined his craft. Through consistent practice, he steadily honed his performance skills and confidence. Although not officially confirmed, Celebrity Net Worth estimated Owen Cooper’s net worth to be between USD 500,000 and USD 750,000 as of September 2025, reflecting his rapid rise and growing success in the entertainment industry.

Acting remains the main source of his income, largely driven by his reported earnings from the Netflix series Adolescence. Although Netflix has not disclosed the exact salaries paid to the cast, Variety reports that actors in comparable series typically earn between USD 20,000 and USD 50,000 per episode.

With Adolescence spanning six episodes, reports suggest that Owen may have earned between USD 120,000 and USD 300,000, not including potential bonuses. This estimate is based on publicly available information. Owen Cooper’s net worth could have increased further, as he also appeared in Film Club and is slated to portray ‘Young Heathcliff’ in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

How did Owen Cooper land the role in Adolescence?

Jamie Miller’s role in the Netflix series demanded authenticity, as it centered on a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a teenage girl and subsequently arrested. The audition took place in the UK, attracting many contenders, including Owen, who at the time was undergoing weekly acting training.

During his audition, Owen immediately captured attention—not by emphasising his experience, but by delivering exactly what was needed most: authenticity, as noted by casting director Shaheen Baig. Reflecting on his Emmy win, Owen shared that three years ago he felt like he was nothing. Stepping out of his comfort zone has shown him that with enough determination and hard work, anything is possible.