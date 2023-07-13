Is Second Marriage On The Cards For Rajnikanth’s Daughter Aishwarya Dhanush?

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of the renowned actor Rajinikanth, has once again become a subject of public interest. Speculations about her second marriage have been circulating after her divorce from actor Dhanush, attracting the attention of both fans and the Kollywood industry. Scroll further to know the details inside!

Rumours Are Stating That Aishwarya Rajnikanth Is All Set To Marry For the Second Time

Aishwarya Rajinikanth is currently occupied with her upcoming film “Lal Salaam,” in which she shares the screen with her father, Superstar Rajinikanth. Recently, there have been reports suggesting that the director is preparing to enter into her second marriage following her separation from Kollywood star Dhanush. Some reports even claimed that she was seen at a Chennai resort with a young hero.

Are The Rumours Over Her Second Marriage True?

According to exclusive information obtained by IndiaToday.in, sources have stated that the reports about Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s second marriage are entirely false. The sources have confirmed that there is no truth to these rumors. And she is not planning to get married again as reported.

Aishwarya And Dhanush Relationship

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s initial marriage was with actor Dhanush, and their relationship unexpectedly came to an end. This left fans of their nearly 18-year journey surprised. The undisclosed factors behind their separation piqued the curiosity of fans when they made their divorce announcement in January 2022.

Throughout their marital journey, Aishwarya remained firm in her support for Dhanush, particularly when he faced allegations of misconduct during the well-known ‘Suchi Leaks’ controversy. Even when encountering difficulties involving Dhanush’s father, Aishwarya stood firmly beside him, displaying her loyalty and dedication to their relationship.

After their official separation, there were rumors suggesting the possibility of a reconciliation between Aishwarya and Dhanush. Speculation intensified, fueled by reports of Rajinikanth himself stepping in to facilitate a reunion. However, these reports were later proven to be false, leaving fans to ponder the future of their beloved celebrity couple.