Armaan Kohli, known for his appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss, has frequently found himself embroiled in various controversies. The most recent one involves an assault case filed by his ex-girlfriend, Neeru Randhawa, back in 2018. Now, the Bombay High Court has issued the final judgment on the matter to pay a hefty amount as a settlement. Read further to know more about the case!

Armaan Kohli To Pay Rs 50 Lakh To His Ex-GF Due To Assault Case

According to the recent ruling by the Bombay High Court, Armaan Kohli has been instructed to provide Neeru Randhawa with a sum of Rs. 50 lakhs as a final settlement for their case. The court has set a deadline of July 18, 2023, for the actor to fulfil this payment. Failure to do so will result in a jail sentence. Initially, the court had ordered Armaan to issue a separate cheque of Rs. 50 lakhs to Neeru once the court proceedings concluded. However, Neeru reported that the cheques bounced, leading her to return to court and request the revival of the case.

Armaan Assaulted Neeru In June 2018

In a highly unsettling interview given to the Bombay Times in June 2018, Neeru Randhawa made a public statement about a severe assault she had endured. She disclosed that while in Goa, Armaan Kohli, her then-partner, engaged in a heated argument with her over a trivial matter. The argument escalated, with Armaan resorting to verbal abuse. Before she could fully comprehend the situation, Armaan forcefully slammed her head against the floor and even pushed her down a flight of stairs. Immediately following the traumatic incident, Neeru lodged a police complaint against Armaan but later withdrew it.

Previously Armaan was romantically linked to Tanisha Mukherjee during Bigg Boss 7 season. However, the duo’s relationship did not last and they ended their relationship.