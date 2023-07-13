‘Will Drop You In…’: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Recalls Director Asking For One Night Stand

‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in a recent interview has revealed her casting couch experience in the film industry. Youtuber Siddharth Kannan released the second part of the interview with Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Thursday. In the interview, Krishnamoorthi revealed how a director producer had asked her for a one night stand which left her in tears.

“I Will Drop You In The Morning..” Director To Suchitra

According to the ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ actress, she was once in a hotel for a meeting with a producer director. The unnamed producer asked her if she is more close to her father or mother. To which Suchitra replied she is more close to her father. It was then the director told her to call her father and say that he will drop her in the next morning. This made Suchitra on the verge of crying as she had understood the director’s intention. In her words:

“We were meeting in a hotel and in those days, a lot of meetings happened in hotels. It was quite common. I said, I am very close to my father. He said, ‘Very nice, then call your father and tell him that I will drop you back home tomorrow morning”

The 50-year old actress further recalled how she escaped from the casting couch incident. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said she packed all her stuff and asked the director that she was coming back from somewhere and then she ran away.

“I picked up all my stuff and I said I’m just coming and I ran. It takes you a while to process. Then I was like it’s 4-5 pm right now. What am I going to do with him till tomorrow morning?” Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Said In The Interview

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi On Present Day Casting Couch

The ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ actress expressed in the interview that she feels today’s film industry is more organized. According to Krishnamoorthi, if today any girl faces casting couch she can easily put it in social media and expose the culprit which was not possible earlier.

Suchitra’s Shocking Revelations On Personal Life

In the first part of the interview with Siddharth kannan, Krishnamoorthi had given some shocking statements about her marriage and divorce with Shekhar Kapoor. She had revealed she was ready to divorce Khan in the very first year of marriage but her pregnancy forced her to live with him. The 50- year old actress also blamed Preity Zinta for her divorce with Shekhar Kapoor. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi had further revealed she will never forgive Preity Zinta for the same.