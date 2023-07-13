Ananya Panday’s Name On Wikipedia Changes After Her Picture With Aditya Roy Kapoor Goes Viral!

New lovebirds in town, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday are setting internet ablaze with their secret relationship. The rumored couple has been gathering attention since they were spotted at a concert in Madrid, Spain. The pictures of both Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor are going increasingly viral on the internet and fans are expecting the much awaited news of their relationship. However, amidst all the speculations, Wikipedia has altered the name of Ananya Panday to ‘Ananya Roy Kapoor.’ Read on to know what situations and controversies lead to this news.

Ananya Panday’s name changes on Wikipedia

You will be shocked to read the latest update concerning Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor’s relationship. A surprising news came after the rumored couple was spotted spending quality days in Spain. Shockingly, Ananya Panday is no more referred to as ‘Panday’ in her Wikipedia profile. The actress’ name has been modified to ‘Ananya Roy Kapoor’ on Wikipedia. We caught a glimpse on the latest research done on the internet and found this amusing news.

When Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor were spotted dating in Spain

Bollywood celebrities, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor’s dating rumors have been making headlines across several media portals. For the unversed, both Ananya and Aditya were spotted together in Lisbon. Aditya was seen cuddling and hugging her rumored girlfriend Ananya.

Duo’s personal photographer, Manav Manglani took to his Instagram and shared drool-worthy pictures of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor. He captioned the pictures as “Brand New Couple Alert Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday spend some quality time together in Lisbon. We are loving the chemistry coupled with lovely smiles as they pose with fans in Portugal #Exclusive #ManavManglani.”

It is after both Ananya and Aditya’s picture went public on social media, the speculated couple started to garner extreme attention about their official relationship. Although their relationship seems to be verified, however the news has to be confirmed from the rumored couple’s part. It is yet to observed as to how both Ananya and Aditya will proceed further to make their relationship official.