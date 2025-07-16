‘Jaisa Baap Waisi Beti’, Nysa Devgn Copied Ajay Devgn And Mrunal Thakur’s Dance Step From Son of Sardar With Orry

Ever since the release of the new song of Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film ‘Son of Sardar 2’ last week, there has been a flood of memes on the internet. It showed a dance step in which Ajay and Mrunal were seen joining hands and pointing their fingers to the lyrics of the song. Now, Ajay’s daughter Nysa Devgn has repeated this dance step with internet sensation Orry.

In the new video shared on social media, Orry and Nysa Devgn are seen standing facing the camera. Both of them repeated the finger step of the song by joining hands without any gesture. The video read, ‘Think, you hate us, but we are doing this at home.’ At the same time, the caption read, ‘She did not need to learn dance!!’

Now people are giving mixed reactions to this reel, and a user commented, ‘Bhai literally pulled ‘Sardar ki Beti’ to do this’. One user said, ‘Beti wali reel is devilish’. One comment read, ‘Ajay Devgn can give you two copyrights on this video!’ Another user said, ‘She is carrying forward her father’s legacy’. One comment also read, ‘Jaisa Baap Wahi Beti’.

Meanwhile, at the recent trailer launch event of the film ‘Son of Sardar 2’, Ajay Devgn performed the viral dance step. Reacting to this, he said, ‘I don’t know about people. But let me tell you, you people are making fun of me, but it is very difficult for me to do this, too. I have done that, you guys should thank me for that.’ Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, this action-comedy film also stars Ravi Kishan, late Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh, Neeru Bajwa, and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles.