Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Welcomed Their Baby Girl, Shared The Good News On Social Media

One of the most popular and talented Bollywood couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, have become parents. The couple welcomed their first child in the form of a daughter on Tuesday. Let us tell you that Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra shared the good news of their pregnancy with their fans in February through a beautiful social media post.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Ever since the couple announced the birth of their baby girl, netizens have been congratulating Sid-Kiara. One user wrote, ‘Congratulations’. One user wrote, ‘Congratulations to the power couple on becoming parents’. At the same time, netizens are also writing that ‘all the students have daughters’. Actually, we are talking about the film ‘Student of the Year’. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Malhotra were seen in it.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Let us tell you that the couple’s love story started on the sets of the film ‘Shershah’, which was a biopic of late Captain Vikram Batra in the Kargil war. After dating for years, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in the year 2023 in a royal style at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. It was a big, fat wedding, and many stars of the film industry and friends, and family attended it.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

If we talk about Siddharth Malhotra’s work front, then let us tell you that he will be seen in the film ‘Param Sundari’. The film was scheduled to release on July 25. But, its release date has been postponed, and now it will reach the audience in August. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen with Sid in this. At the same time, Kiara Advani will be seen in the film ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan. This film is going to be released on 14 August 2025.