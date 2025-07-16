India Cuts Superman’s ‘Too Sensual’ Kiss: ‘Kama Sutra Nation But No Kissing On Screen,’ Americans Troll Censor Board

James Gunn’s Superman is soaring high at the global box office, crossing $200 million worldwide in its first weekend. While the superhero flick is performing solidly in both the US and international markets, the headlines in India have taken a different turn altogether — thanks to a kiss scene being chopped off by the censor board. In just four days, the film made over $4 million in India, but the censorship controversy has completely overshadowed the box office chatter.

According to reports, India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) muted several swear words and shortened two kissing scenes between Superman (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan). One particular kissing scene, originally 33 seconds long, was cut down to just a few fleeting moments. Unsurprisingly, Indian fans were quick to slam the CBFC for its outdated censorship rules.

American audiences have also jumped into the debate. US-based Entertainment Weekly highlighted the story with the headline, “Indian film board cuts Superman kissing scene after deeming them too ‘sensual’”. Social media reactions poured in, with many Americans calling out the absurdity of censoring a kiss in a country known for the Kama Sutra. “1.4 billion people, I’m sure they know how babies are made,” read one sarcastic comment. Another wrote, “God forbid Superman kisses Lois Lane, but sure, violence is fine.”

Even Indian netizens echoed the outrage. Many admitted that such conservatism was embarrassing, with one person commenting, “Please shame our censor board on global platforms so they’ll finally evolve out of their 16th-century mindset.”

Directed by James Gunn, Superman is the first chapter of DC’s rebooted universe, featuring a fresh cast that includes Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, and Nathan Fillion. While the film enjoys critical acclaim and box office success, in India, it has become a viral example of the country’s complex relationship with censorship.