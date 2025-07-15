‘Pray For Me’: Haunting Last Voice Note Of Pakistani Actor Humaira Asghar Surfaces After Decomposed Body Found

The mysterious death of 32-year-old Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali has left the entertainment industry and her fans deeply shaken. Found in a highly decomposed state inside her rented apartment in Ittehad Commercial, Humaira’s tragic end has sparked emotional reactions, especially after a heartfelt voice note of hers surfaced online.

In the voice note, shared by Dialogue Pakistan on Instagram, Humaira was heard requesting her friend to pray for her success. “I’m so sorry, I was travelling, caught up here and there. I’m so happy you are in Makkah. Please pray a lot for me, for your cute little friend and sister. Pray wholeheartedly for my career. You really have to pray a lot for me,” she was heard saying. Her friend revealed that after the voice note, she tried contacting Humaira again in April but received no response despite repeated attempts.

Humaira had made her big screen debut in 2015 with Jalaibee and was last seen in the 2021 film Love Vaccine. She gained more mainstream attention through her appearance on the reality show Tamasha Ghar in 2022.

Meanwhile, new details from the post-mortem report have raised more questions than answers. According to Geo News, Humaira’s body was discovered by police while executing a court-ordered eviction from the flat. The post-mortem revealed that the head and spine remained intact, but the spinal cord had completely decomposed. The severe state of decomposition has made it impossible for investigators to determine the exact cause of death for now.